DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry for breakfast at any time of the day, you’re more than normal, and one of the most normal yet ridiculously delicious breakfast items is the humble french toast.

We aren’t talking about the cereal version of this breakfast staple because the original needs some celebration as it is National French Toast Day on Monday, November 28!

“No need to wonder about what to make for breakfast on November 28 — it’s National French Toast Day. You know — that thick, sweet, savory dish that’s become a staple of the American breakfast diet. Just writing about this topic has us thinking about heading out for a late breakfast. That’s why we’re so jazzed about National French Toast Day,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure if you’re craving some french toast, you can get the best available to you, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for french toast around Dallas:

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas Ellen’s – West End Toulouse Cafe and bar Honey Berry Cafe – North Dallas Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown Yolk – One Arts Plaza (Arts District) The Porch – Lower Greenville Soco Coffee House and Bistro – Lake Highlands 360 Brunch House – Upper Greenville Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch