DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is just about 85 days away from this year’s State Fair of Texas, and mouthwatering preparations are underway.

State Fair of Texas officials have released the list of semi-finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards; 19 of them being for the savory category and 17 being for the sweet category.

“… These semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: ‘Best Taste – Savory,’ ‘Best Taste – Sweet,’ and ‘Most Creative’,” State Fair of Texas officials said on their website.

Here are the semi-finalists:

Savory

  • Bayou Bowl
  • Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes
  • Chicharron Explosion Nachos
  • Crispy Dilly Dog
  • Deep Fried BLT
  • Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks
  • Deep Fried Lasagna Roll
  • Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout
  • Dim Sum Loco Burritos
  • Fried Charcuterie Board
  • Fried Soul Food Eggroll
  • Holy Biscuit
  • Shaking Beef Salad
  • Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie
  • Waffles Sliders
  • Texas Hot Bull Ride
  • Texas Ranch Hog Wings
  • Texas Slide
  • Texas Twosome
  • Turkey Leg Taquito

Sweet

  • Cha-Cha Chata
  • Crunchberry® Shortcake
  • Deep Fried Buc-ee’s®
  • Deep Fried Honey
  • Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll
  • Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream
  • Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings
  • Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll
  • Doh-Muff
  • Fat Elvis
  • Fried Texas Fruit Salad
  • La Bluebonnet
  • Peanut Butter Paradise
  • Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake
  • Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls
  • The Ultimate Brook Monster
  • Triple Lemon Bliss

For more information about each dish, visit bigtex.com.