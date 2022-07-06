DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is just about 85 days away from this year’s State Fair of Texas, and mouthwatering preparations are underway.

State Fair of Texas officials have released the list of semi-finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards; 19 of them being for the savory category and 17 being for the sweet category.

“… These semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: ‘Best Taste – Savory,’ ‘Best Taste – Sweet,’ and ‘Most Creative’,” State Fair of Texas officials said on their website.

Here are the semi-finalists:

Savory

Bayou Bowl

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Crispy Dilly Dog

Deep Fried BLT

Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll

Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout

Dim Sum Loco Burritos

Fried Charcuterie Board

Fried Soul Food Eggroll

Holy Biscuit

Shaking Beef Salad

Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie

Waffles Sliders

Texas Hot Bull Ride

Texas Ranch Hog Wings

Texas Slide

Texas Twosome

Turkey Leg Taquito

Sweet

Cha-Cha Chata

Crunchberry® Shortcake

Deep Fried Buc-ee’s®

Deep Fried Honey

Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream

Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings

Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll

Doh-Muff

Fat Elvis

Fried Texas Fruit Salad

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls

The Ultimate Brook Monster

Triple Lemon Bliss

For more information about each dish, visit bigtex.com.