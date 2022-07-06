DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is just about 85 days away from this year’s State Fair of Texas, and mouthwatering preparations are underway.
State Fair of Texas officials have released the list of semi-finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards; 19 of them being for the savory category and 17 being for the sweet category.
“… These semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: ‘Best Taste – Savory,’ ‘Best Taste – Sweet,’ and ‘Most Creative’,” State Fair of Texas officials said on their website.
Here are the semi-finalists:
Savory
- Bayou Bowl
- Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes
- Chicharron Explosion Nachos
- Crispy Dilly Dog
- Deep Fried BLT
- Deep Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks
- Deep Fried Lasagna Roll
- Deep Fried Texas Country Cookout
- Dim Sum Loco Burritos
- Fried Charcuterie Board
- Fried Soul Food Eggroll
- Holy Biscuit
- Shaking Beef Salad
- Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie
- Waffles Sliders
- Texas Hot Bull Ride
- Texas Ranch Hog Wings
- Texas Slide
- Texas Twosome
- Turkey Leg Taquito
Sweet
- Cha-Cha Chata
- Crunchberry® Shortcake
- Deep Fried Buc-ee’s®
- Deep Fried Honey
- Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll
- Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings
- Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll
- Doh-Muff
- Fat Elvis
- Fried Texas Fruit Salad
- La Bluebonnet
- Peanut Butter Paradise
- Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake
- Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls
- The Ultimate Brook Monster
- Triple Lemon Bliss
For more information about each dish, visit bigtex.com.