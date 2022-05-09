DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were expecting a cool and dry start to the work week you would be expecting the wrong thing. The National Weather Service Center in Fort Worth reports Monday, May 9 will be hot and humid with a low chance for storms in the west.

During the afternoon hours, near-record temperatures are expected with highs around the region sitting in the mid-90s. “Heat index values will be in the 97-102 degree range. A south breeze of 15-20 mph and gusts around 30 mph is expected.”

Later in the afternoon, there is a low potential for storms to develop near the dryline in the western part of the region. “There is a low potential for storms to develop near the dryline again late this afternoon (10-20%). If storms can form, they would be capable of producing severe hail and strong wind gusts.”