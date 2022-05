DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re missing some puppers, the Humane Society of North Texas may have them in their lost and found!

Thursday morning HSNT said, “Please. Share! YOU can help us reunite these beautiful fur babies with their families. These babies were found missing and brought into our care!”

Their lost and found can be found here, so, if you’re missing a dog or cat, they may be here! “We know how stressful and upsetting it is when a beloved pet goes missing. That’s why HSNT is here to help!”