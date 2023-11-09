The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Irish singer/songwriter Hozier is bringing the Unreal Unearth tour back to Texas!

The artist announced additional tour dates for 2024, including a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion on April 28, 2024. He’ll also be playing in Austin and the Woodlands. Hozier recently stopped to play the Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 10, 2023.

Hozier rose to prominence in 2013 after the release of his debut single, “Take Me to Church,” became a rock radio hit in the U.S. The song peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified platinum in several countries.

Hozier most recently released his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, in August 2023. The album debuted at #1 on the Irish and UK charts, and he’s on tour to support the album from June to December 2023, with additional dates in 2024.