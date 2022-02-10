DALLAS (KDAF) — The Major League Soccer season is almost here and FC Dallas is gearing up to play some preseason matches on February 16 and 19. Can’t make it to the matches? FC Dallas has shared how to stream them.

All of FC Dallas’ matches are available online to fans/viewers in the Dallas Fort Worth area/market and on FCDTV Network in Amarillo and Lubbock. You can find more information on streaming information on the FC Dallas stream FAQ page.

Due to MLS rules, the team is only allowed to stream to fans within DFW. They advise viewers to use WiFi and enable location services to ensure proper access from their devices.

The season-opener is set for Feb. 26 against Toronto FC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco at 4:30 p.m.