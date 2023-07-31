This will be a themed night, with the theme being "Inspiring Women's Night."

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Wings (14-11) take on the Chicago Sky (10-15) back-to-back on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

This will be a themed night, with the theme being “Inspiring Women’s Night.” Fans are encouraged to celebrate the inspiring woman in their life.

If you can’t make it in person, no worries! You can still catch the game on the WNBA League Pass for streaming, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, ESPN3 and Marquee Sports Network.



Tip-off is at 7 PM, so don’t miss out! If you want to show your support, buy your tickets and grab some gear here! Go Wings!