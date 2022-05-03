DALLAS (KDAF) — The time has come for the Stanley Cup Playoffs bell to be rung for the Dallas Stars as they are set to take on the Calgary Flames Tuesday night.

Round 1, Game 1 is set up at Scotia Bank Saddledome and puck drop is at 9 p.m. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest or ESPN2; you can listen on 96.7 The Ticket as well.

The Stars will be hosting an official watch party at Legacy Hall for Game 1 in Plano which is set to start at 8:30 p.m.

If the Stars end up taking the series from the Flames, they’ll either face the Oilers or Kings in the Second Round.