ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Make sure to drip your faucets to allow a constant flow of water through your pipes, preventing water from freezing and pipes from bursting.
However, despite preparations, things go wrong and it’s important to have a backup plan. That’s why the city of Arlington has released an educational video explaining how to turn your water off if a pipe bursts.
You can click here to watch the video. For a transcript of their guide look below:
- Use a pry bar or or large screwdrive to remove the meter lid
- Locate the meter valve. It should run parallel to the water service line
- Use a water shutoff key to turn the valve 90 degrees
- If you don’t have a water shutoff key use a screwdrive and crescent wrench to shut off the valve
- Once the valve is perpendicular to the pipe, your water should be shut off
Additional tips to consider when shutting your water off:
- Wear gloves to protect yourself from sharp objects or snakes
- Test your water to see if it is shut off outdoors before removing fixtures indoors
- If your valve won’t budge or your tools begin to bend call Arlington Water Utilities for help at 817-459-5900
