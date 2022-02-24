ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Make sure to drip your faucets to allow a constant flow of water through your pipes, preventing water from freezing and pipes from bursting.

However, despite preparations, things go wrong and it’s important to have a backup plan. That’s why the city of Arlington has released an educational video explaining how to turn your water off if a pipe bursts.

You can click here to watch the video. For a transcript of their guide look below:

Use a pry bar or or large screwdrive to remove the meter lid Locate the meter valve. It should run parallel to the water service line Use a water shutoff key to turn the valve 90 degrees If you don’t have a water shutoff key use a screwdrive and crescent wrench to shut off the valve Once the valve is perpendicular to the pipe, your water should be shut off

Additional tips to consider when shutting your water off:

Wear gloves to protect yourself from sharp objects or snakes

Test your water to see if it is shut off outdoors before removing fixtures indoors

If your valve won’t budge or your tools begin to bend call Arlington Water Utilities for help at 817-459-5900

For more water tips, click here.