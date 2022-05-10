DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many things, one of them being a new emphasis on introspection and self-actualization.

With the tragic amount of lost life, people are realizing how sacred, and sometimes short, life truly is. So they quit the jobs they hated, most out of the city that made them unhappy and began pursuing their own interests.

But what else can we do to transform our lives? Cue Judy Wilkins. She is a world-renowned systemic work and constellations expert, author and motivational speaker.

Her method of pursuing your inner desires and transforming your life is by decoding your emotional DNA. So what is that?

Emotional DNA is the way we react, act, succeed and fail in response to events. Makes sense! But how do we decode that to better succeed?

When we understand the way we react to events, it’s easier to break the patterns that have been dictating our life. Sometimes all it takes is a simple change to make the biggest difference.

If you would like to learn more from Wilkins, you can visit her website by clicking here.