DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a hot week for the North Texas region as temperatures are set to range from the 90s to 100s across the area with Friday forecasted to be the hottest day of the week. Safety should be top of mind especially since the summer is all but a few nights’ sleep away.

NWS Fort Worth wants the public to practice heat safety wherever they are, “Heat related deaths are preventable. Protect yourself and others from the impacts of heat waves.”

Here’s what you need to know, “Proper heat safety will be key to preventing heat related illnesses this summer. Wear lightweight or light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, take break in the shade or A/C and never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat!”

NWS FORT WORTH

With heat safety top of mind, you also need to be able to recognize heat-related illness and the symptoms along with it! “Make sure you know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what you should do should these symptoms occur.”

NWS FORT WORTH