DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Heat Safety Week and the Texas heat isn’t slowing down for anyone in May. So, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared some tips on recognizing heat-related illness symptoms.

NWS Fort Worth says, “This week is National Heat Safety Week! During hot and humid weather, like this week’s early summer heat, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect. Recognize the challenges/symptoms & actions you should take!”

The center wants you to stay cool, hydrated and informed. Below will be symptoms connected to heat exhaustion and heat streak and how to combat the two.

Heat exhaustion

Symptoms: Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

Here’s what you need to do to combat it: Move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, sip cool water and seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve.

Heat stroke

Symptoms: Confusion, dizziness, and/or becoming unconscious.

Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.

Here’s what you need to do to combat it: Call 911, move person to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers and cool with water or ice.