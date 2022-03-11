DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is making its way into North Texas, with officials projecting rain, sleet and snow to hit the Metroplex.

Winter Weather Advisory extends to Metroplex, city officials urge caution on roads

City of Dallas officials are urging drivers to proceed with caution on roads, especially on overpasses and bridges as those ice over first.

If you need to drive it is imperative you check the road conditions prior to your departure. You can do so by clicking here or searching up drivetexas.org.