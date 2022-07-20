DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot out in Texas and with that comes elevated fire danger in North Texas, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is sharing some ways to help prevent wildfires.

Firstly, the center says persistent hot and dry weather makes wildfires more likely, “As the hot and dry conditions continue, so will the increased concern for the fire weather threat. Make sure to avoid all outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, and to heed any instruction from officials.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center says that DFW is in the midst of a top 10 rain-free streaks, “DFW’s current streak of 46 days without measurable rainfall now ranks 9th on the list of most consecutive days without measurable rainfall since records began for the site.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas