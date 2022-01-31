ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Bad Bunny will be performing at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 9 as a part of his first stadium tour across the U.S. and Latin America, “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. You can get your tickets by going to worldshottesttour.com and Seat Geek.

Spotify has proclaimed Bad Bunny as the platform’s most listened to artist for the second year in a row. In 2021, he received more than 9.1 billion streams without even releasing an album. The second-place spot went to Taylor Swift, and third place went to BTS.