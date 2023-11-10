The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — From now through the end of 2023, you can get a free six-piece chicken nuggets at Wendy’s on Wednesdays, with any purchase.

“Fans are looking for the hottest holiday deals, the deal that can’t be beat – and Wendy’s is answering with the hottest gift of the season. America’s favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day. Whether you like your nuggets classic or spicy, paired with one of our savory dipping sauces or perfectly plain, Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets deliver with 100% white-meat chicken breaded to crispy perfection,” Wendy’s said.

To redeem, use the Wendy’s Wednesday offer in-app or online, or scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code in restaurant.

