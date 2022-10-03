DALLAS (KDAF) — Well if you are in the mood for a taco, then look no further than National Taco Day, which takes place this week on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Of course, tacos are kind of a big deal in Texas so you know we have to celebrate, and on Dallas taco chain is giving away delicious tacos for free.

Here’s the deal

Rusty Taco is introducing a new menu item and giving it away for guests to try for free on Oct. 4, National Taco Day. The taco is called “The Uptown” a nod to the chain’s Dallas roots. This taco features hand-breaded fried chicken, slaw, queso, honey, and sriracha served on a flour tortilla.

All you have to do is sign up for the brand’s e-club Friends of Rusty and you will get the taco for free with any purchase whether that be in-store or online.

To learn how to sign up for Friends of Rusty, click here.