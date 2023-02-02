DALLAS (KDAF) – The Cochran Law Firm is celebrating Black History Month by hosting their fifth annual Black History Essay Contest, be sure to enter for your chance to win $500.

The essay topic is simple: If you could meet any African American leader (past or present) who would it be and why?

All you’ll need to do is submit a 500-700 word essay to info@cochrantexas.com. Check below for full requirements and to learn more about The Cochran Law Firm visit www.cochrantexas.com

The Cochran Firm

That’s not all, The Cochran Firm is also hosting its fifth annual Black History Cooking Competition, giving high school students in the Dallas area a chance to win cash prizes.

The Cochran Firm

In the spirit of Black History Month, The Cochran Firm Texas celebrates the rich soul food traditions of African Americans by hosting a “Soul Food with a Twist” cooking competition to showcase and encourage a healthy way to cook traditional soul food dishes.

The invitation to compete was extended to several high school culinary programs in the Dallas area.

For more details, be sure to reach out to The Cochran Firm by email or through their website.