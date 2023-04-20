DALLAS(KDAF)—Today marks 420! Let the high times roll and celebrate the holiday the best way we know how – by eating a ton of junk food!

NationalToday said “420, as the name implies, is celebrated annually on April 20. It is an international celebration during which people come together to consume cannabis and advocate for its legalization. Cannabis is widely acknowledged to be a simple plant that has complex effects on the human body”.

Dallas has plenty of activities for 420 celebrations. From attending 4/20-themed events and parties to exploring the city’s numerous cannabis dispensaries and lounges, to participating in virtual classes and activities, there’s something for everyone.

For a great time in the city, check out these 420-friendly events in Dallas!

Dallas MUNCHIES Fest on 4-20: Feast on yummy foods and drinks infused with natural spices on 4-20, Thursday, April 20, 4:20 pm-10 pm. Free. Lofty Spaces 816 Montgomery Street Dallas, TX 75215

420 FEST| Ft Worth: A party you won’t regret attending that will have vendors and music. Thursday, April 20 at 6 pm- $10.00 Entry Fee. Haltom Theater 5601 East Belknap Street Haltom City, TX 76117.

420 Yoga: An integration of the ancient traditions of Yoga & Plant Medicine on a day, when everyone thinks about cannabis. Thursday, April 20 · 7 pm – 9 pm $14.99 Entry Fee.The Mason Dallas 115 South Beckley Avenue Dallas, TX 75203

420 Celebration at Thrive Apothecary: Join us on Thursday, April 20th, from 4 PM to 8 PM as we kick off our annual 420 celebrations filled with music, food, drinks, and plenty of surprises! 212 Carroll Street #Suite 120 Fort Worth, TX 76107. Free.