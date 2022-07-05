DALLAS (KDAF) — We know it, you know it, everyone in North Texas and beyond knows it; it’s hot. That’s why the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth wants you to know how to beat the heat, know the warning signs of heat-related illnesses and how to help prevent wildfires.

First up, beating the heat.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says you need to do in order to properly practice heat safety, “Practice heat safety wherever you are! Heat related deaths are preventable! On the job, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as much as possible. Check up on the elderly, sick, and those without A/C. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles — look before you lock. Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day, find shade, and stay hydrated. Remember that concrete gets extremely hot and can burn pet paw pads! If you can’t walk on it barefoot, neither can your pet!”

Next up, recognizing heat-related illness symptoms.

This is a long one so get ready! The center says, “It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.”

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke. Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating. First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting. Heat Stroke Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or baths.

Lastly, how you can help prevent wildfires!

“Drought and hot temperatures increase the threat of wildfires! Always check for burn bans before burning. Only YOU can prevent wildfires by: Not tossing lit cigarettes on the ground, not dragging tow chains, not parking or driving on tall or brown grass, not leaving a campfire unattended, and not burning unnecessarily! If you notice a fire or smoke from a wildfire, call 911!”