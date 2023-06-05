DALLAS (KDAF) — The Big D has been the host of many entertainment and cinema events. Including the Oak Cliff Film Festival which is back for its twelfth time.

“The Oak Cliff Film Festival has established itself as a significant city-wide event, featuring the best of Oak Cliff’s theatre and art venues, restaurants, bars, and small businesses. OCFF showcases brave and independent filmmaking of all stripes in an atmosphere that encourages and fosters filmmaking in Dallas and beyond,” the OCFF website said.

The three-day event will be hosted from June 22 through June 25. The program schedule is posted online and shows each movie event that will be featured by local independent filmmakers and where to watch.

The theme of this year’s event is “Soup’s On” and seems to be centered around food. “Cinema like you’ve never tasted”, the website read.

Tickets have already started selling, you can purchase yours here!