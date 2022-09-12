DALLAS (KDAF) — NFL football is back alongside college football and everything in between and while the Dallas Cowboys fell short Sunday night, that doesn’t mean you need to start the work week in a sour mood.

The good news is good weather is here to start the work week in North Texas. “Tranquil weather will continue through the early parts of this week. Temperatures should hover near the seasonal norms with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows mainly in the 60s,” NWS Fort Worth.

Here’s what you can expect:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the work week moves on into the weekend, quiet weather will be present with above-normal temps in the mix.

The weather center says, “As we go through this week, expect afternoon highs to gradually increase into the mid to upper 90s across North and Central Texas. With well above normal temperatures, make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks if spending time outdoors, never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas