DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the health benefits of quitting smoking are priceless, that still is not enough to get most smokers to quit. According to a new survey, the price of cutting smoking is closer to $9,000.

Oklahoma Smokes recently did a survey asking smokers how much they needed to be paid to quit smoking. Survey analysts asked about 3,500 participants across the U.S. what their price would be and whether smoking made them feel shunned by their peers.

In Texas, the average amount smokers would need to be paid in order to quit the habit was $8,917. 19% of Texas smokers said they feel ostracized by their peers and family for smoking.

For more information on the study, visit itsoklahomas.com.