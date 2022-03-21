DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a stormy start to the work week for North Texas as severe weather is supposed to be largely present for Monday.

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.

How much rainfall will North Texas see? Well, NWS Fort Worth says, “Forecast rainfall totals today will range from half an inch in the west to around 3 inches in the east. Minor flooding will be possible generally east of I-35 this afternoon into tonight. There will be a greater threat for flash flooding across far eastern TX into Louisiana through tonight.”

The center says widespread rain is expected on Monday with the potential for some heavy downpours. The heaviest of which is expected along and east of I-35 where 1.5-3 inches of rain will be possible. Minor flooding could occur in low-lying areas that typically see flooding, but widespread flash flooding isn’t expected.

If you see high water or flood, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”