DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas weekend could see a chance of some rain, but how much? We looked to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to answer that question.

According to the center, the rain will begin late Saturday night into Monday and more rain will fall in the northern part of the region and lesser amounts will fall as you move into Central Texas. “Though this will fall in rounds and over a 2-day period of times, some minor flooding will be possible.”

NWS Fort Worth reports, “A slow-moving storm system and eventual cold front later in the weekend into Monday will produce total rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches in a northeast to southwest axis across much of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Sherman- Denison markets.”