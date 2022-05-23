DALLAS (KDAF) — NWS Fort Worth says several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected for North Texas, Monday through Wednesday.

“Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday of this week. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding at times. Unfortunately these totals are generalized and averaged over a few days. This means some will receive less and some will receive more than the indicated amounts.”

NWS Fort Worth