DALALS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers earned a record pool this postseason, with $107.8 million, the most in MLB history. This tops last year’s $107.5 million pool for the Houston Astros.

The individual share is $506,263. Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, according to the commissioner’s office.

The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each wild-card series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.