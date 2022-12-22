DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.

“A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will begin this afternoon and continue into the Christmas weekend. These temperatures will damage exposed outdoor pipes. Make sure to follow the cold weather precautions and limit time spent outdoors,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather center added for the public to be aware of the cold temps and to cover all exposed skin and limit time spent outdoors.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Over the holiday weekend, the cold will continue, but some relief will be in the mix on Christmas Day.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Expect continued cold temperatures on Saturday with highs in the 30s. Many locations will stay below freezing. Christmas Day will start off in the teens and 20s for lows and wind chills, before warming up into the 40s and 50s for a mild Christmas Afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear with winds around 10 mph or less.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Be sure to protect yourself, and your home and prepare for the cold! “Cold temperature dropping below freezing will harm perts, sensitive vegetation and unprotected pipes. Be sure to turn off sprinklers,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas