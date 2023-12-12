DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study finds that Texans have the fifth cheapest Christmas lists on average, at $552 per person.

Online card game website, Solitaired, scraped more than 3,000 publicly available Christmas lists from Amazon’s Gift List Registry to find which states are asking for the most presents this Christmas.

They calculated the average number of Christmas gifts in each list and the average total cost to buy them all. States with fewer than 30 Christmas lists were omitted from the final ranking to ensure statistical significance.

Utah was found to have not only the shortest Christmas lists, but also the least expensive in America. Utahns added just nine items to their Christmas list on average and the average cost of their Christmas list came to a rather reasonable $201.23.

Connecticuters were found to have the second cheapest Christmas lists on average at $487.95. On average, residents in this state added 22 items to their festive wish list, which was equivalent to the national average, and makes each item approximately $22.60.

Pennsylvanians came in third place, with the average Christmas list totaling $511.40. Pennsylvanians added an average of 20 items to their Christmas wish list this year, with each gift costing $25.14 on average.

North Carolina takes the fourth spot with the average wish list coming to $537.94. On average North Carolinians added 19 items to their Christmas lists, at a value of approximately $28.03 per item.

Texas rounds out the top five, where the average Christmas list comes to $551.68. Texans added 19 items to their holiday wish list on average, with each gift coming to around $28.69.

Coloradans were found to have the most expensive Christmas lists on average, at a total cost of $1,165.10. On average Christmas lists made by Colorado residents contained a whopping 29 items, which was also the highest number of any state, making each item on their Christmas list around $40.18.

Based on 3,227 lists, the average American Christmas list totals a rather pricey $637.88. On average, Americans added 22 items to their Christmas lists.

Neil Taparia, co-founder of Solitaired who carried out the study commented, “The holidays are about much more than just giving and receiving gifts, but for many children, opening presents is likely to be one of the most exciting parts of the Christmas tradition…Just because someone adds an item to their Christmas list, does not necessarily mean that they will receive it, but this study demonstrates there is a huge gap between how much people are asking for, depending on where they live.”

Methodology: 3,227 lists were scraped from Amazon’s Registry & Gifting, that were created by users between January and December 2023. To qualify as a Christmas list, each list needed to contain ‘Christmas’ or a variant of this, somewhere in the Registrant name or Gift Title List. Christmas lists were then grouped to find the average number of items and cost of a Christmas list in each state. States with fewer than 30 lists were removed from the final ranking to ensure statistical significance to a 95% confidence interval.