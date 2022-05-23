DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study determining which states are the best and worst states for military retirees to find comfortable retirement.

They compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on 29 different metrics including veterans per capita, number of VA health facilities and opportunities.

So how does the Lone Star State rank? Among the lower half of the nation. According to the study, Texas ranked 31st in the nation when it came to the states that provide military retirees with the most comfortable retirement.

According to the study, Texas received low marks for the number of veterans per capita (43rd in the nation) and for the number of job opportunities for veterans (40th in the nation). Though the state does well with providing veterans with VA health facilities (5th in the nation).

Other key metrics include:

30th – % of homeless veterans

21st – housing affordability

21st – % of veteran-owned businesses

13th – number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

27th – percentage of residents 12+ who are fully vaccinated

The top 10 best states for veterans, according to the survey, are:

Virginia Florida Minnesota Maryland New Hampshire Alaska South Carolina Maine South Dakota Connecticut

For the full report, visit WalletHub.