DALLAS (KDAF) — Now you can see the magic behind some of your favorite Disney Pixar films with this new exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit will give museum-goers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of classic Pixar movies like Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and other films.

“We tend to overlook that science is all around us and frequently in unexpected places. This exhibition offers a chance to step into the shoes of a Pixar artist to explore the technical aspects and precision that bring these treasured films and characters to the big screen,” Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, said in a news release.

This 10,000-square-foot exhibition will open at the museum from Nov. 16, 2022, to Sept. 4, 2023. The exhibition will have more than 50 interactive elements showing gets the STEM skills needed to bring some of your favorite animated characters to life.

