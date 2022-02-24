DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials in the North Texas area are urging the public to not drive unless they absolutely have to as road conditions are hazardous.

Despite efforts to treat and sand roads, roads are still icy and cars are still slipping causing accidents and putting people’s lives at risk.

If you want to check road conditions in your area, the best resource to do so is drivetexas.org. The graphic below is a screenshot from the site at 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 24 showing that most major freeways are experiencing icy conditions.

Photo courtesy drivetexas.org