DALLAS (KDAF) — No doubt, one of the most annoying things is when your phone rings, you answer it and it’s a spam call.

Spam calls are incessant with many people getting multiple spam calls per day. But just how many robocalls were made in the past year?

According to YouMail’s robocall index report, there were about 50.4 billion robocalls made just in the U.S. in 2022. More than 4.2 billion of those calls were made in just December alone.

Dallas was a particularly hot target for robocalls. In December, more than 157 million robocalls were made in Dallas an 8% decrease from November. This made Dallas the city with the second most calls received in the country.

Here are the top 5 cities for robocalls in December:

Atlanta – 174 million Dallas – 157 million Chicago – 144 million New York – 129 million Houston – 126 million

For the full report, visit YouMail.