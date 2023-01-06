DALLAS (KDAF) — Come one come all, don’t bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.

We checked out a report from Food Network on the best buffets from coast to coast and Texas pick will not only have you full, but your taste buds are utterly satisfied.

“From extravagant Las Vegas feasts to down-home Southern spreads, here’s where to go if you feel like chicken — and pork chops, and spaghetti, and dumplings, and tacos, and crab legs, and samosas, and chocolate cream pie — tonight,” Food Network said.

Of course, Texas is known for its barbecue and steaks, but this Houston eatery is making its mark in the world of Mexican cuisine. Its menu is focused on traditional Mexican food and the restaurant says that Puebla cuisine has a large influence on its cooking.

The report said, “There’s always plenty to look forward to about the weekends. But for Houstonians, Saturdays and Sundays mean all-out fiestas at Fonda Santa Rosa, thanks to buffet tables brimming with authentic Mexican treats like tamales, chilaquiles, pozole, molletes, chicken flautitas, carne molida en chile pasilla, and tacos al pastor.”