DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to travel to a world filled with dragons and drama surrounding a chair of stabbing swords or simply to a world filled with a girl with magical powers and retro America, Dallas Fan Festival might just be able to give you a taste.

How you might ask? Well, the star of House of the Dragon, Matt Smith, and Stranger Things season four fan-favorite Eduardo Franco will be among other actors in attendance at the weekend-long event in Irving.

Starting October 14-16 fans will converge at the Irving Convention to enjoy all things comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and the gaming world. The event says, “Every year, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL offers exciting family-friendly attractions, events, and world-renowned Celebrities!

“Everyone is a fan of something, and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Get an autograph or a photo with your favorite Guest then get the inside scoop about your favorite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels! Take photos with your favorite costumed characters! It’s also a great place to buy a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with a huge show floor for shopping madness.”

Actors you can expect to see during the event:

Colton Haynes – Arrow

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon & Doctor Who

Tom Sturridge – The Sandman

Jenna Coleman – The Sandman & Doctor Who

Eduardo Franco – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Katie Cassidy – Arrow

Emily Swallow – The Mandalorian

Mason Alexander Park – The Sandman

Gates McFadden – Star Trek

John De Lancie – Star Trek: The Next Generation

There will also be cosplayers and comic creators at the festival as well. Be sure to click here to find out more about the guests, attractions, planning your visit, and more!