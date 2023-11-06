The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — From Nov. 17 through Feb. 14 get the chance to experience Hotel Vin’s infamous Winter Wonderland Bubbles.

All eight bubbles are located on Hotel Vin’s North lawn alongside the ambiance of the historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

Winter Wonderland Bubbles

Each decked out with a ski-lodge décor including fur blankets, heaters and decadent treats creating an ambiance of coziness amidst the evergreen trees fit for six people.

For $250, guests will receive 90 minutes inside the decorated bubble with a charcuterie board, and one bottle of selected wine. For more information, visit Hotel Vin online.