DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a fun fall weekend with some hot and cold weather, literally, North Texas seems to be channeling its inner Katy Perry.

First, though, Thursday will see highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Red River to near 90 degrees near Central Texas. “A pleasant day is expected with light north to northeast winds and sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 70s along the Red River to near 90 degrees across Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for the important stuff, if you’ve got weekend plans or are looking to solidify your weekend plans NWS Fort Worth says, “Big Changes Coming!”

In typical Texas fashion, Friday and Saturday will kick off on the hotter side of things with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. “An elevated fire danger is expected along and north of I-20 Friday afternoon due to low humidity and breezy conditions,” NWS Fort Worth says.

Expect winds, humidity, and clouds to build ahead of a strong cold front as the day passes by on Saturday. As evening comes, shower and thunderstorm chances increase across the region. Over the weekend the best chances for rain will be Sunday and Sunday night as the cold front enters North Texas.

The weather center says, “Noticeably brisk and much cooler temperatures will follow on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday, with rain chances gradually ending by Monday night into Tuesday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas