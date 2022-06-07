DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be another hot day in the North Texas region on Tuesday with highs reaching into the high 90s for most of the area, according to NWS Fort Worth.

Triple-digit heat will be expected in the western portion of the region, temps could even reach 104 degrees. If you’re in the far northeastern part of the region you could see a complex of storms out of southern Oklahoma.

If those storms are present, strong wind gusts will be possible, “Otherwise, winds will be out of the south near 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph under partly to mostly sunny skies.”

NWS FORT WORTH

If you didn’t already know the high is set to continue into the North Texas weekend with little chance for rain.

NWS Fort Worth says, “A strengthening high pressure ridge to our west will maintain the warming trend through the end of the week. Both DFW and Waco will have a shot to reach the triple digits, with near-record high temperatures forecast by Friday. There will be occasional relief along the Red River, as storms which form across Oklahoma will move southeast into that region from time to time.”

NWS FORT WORTH