DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you were wondering, North Texas will yet again experience another hot day during this second week of May. However, some good news is that it’s Friday eve (Thursday) so, the work week is almost over!

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it’s going to be a quiet and hot day around the region. “The hot temperatures will continue today as highs reach the upper 90s in the west. Lower to mid 90s expected along and east of the I- 35 corridor.”

The day started with some morning clouds but they’ve given way for the skies to be clear or mostly clear. “Tranquil weather will continue into tonight as lows dip into the mid 60s to lower 70s.”