DALLAS (KDAF) — Before the North Texas weekend makes its way into the forefront, a Heat Advisory and Elevated Fire Danger are well present on Wednesday.

NWS Fort Worth says, “A Heat Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in orange until 9 PM on Wednesday. In the advisory area, heat indices up to around 105 are expected. Make sure to drink plenty of water, avoid excess time outdoors, and make sure to look for children and pets before locking your vehicle.”

The center also shared some reminders to keep safe during the Heat Advisory as avoiding spending too much time outdoors, staying hydrated, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing and as always, check the back seat.

“Hot and dry late-July weather will continue today, but low rain/storm chances will exist across portions of Central Texas this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 104 degrees with heat index values up to 107. Winds will be out of the south near 10 to 15 mph under mostly sunny skies. Elevated fire danger continues today due to the hot and dry conditions,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend draws closer so does more hot weather alongside some scattered showers and possible storms.

The center says, “Scattered showers and storms will be possible across the region Friday and Saturday with the best chances north of the Interstate 20 corridor. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will still be hot Friday and Saturday with highs from the upper 90s to around 102.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas