DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot tea can be one of the most simple things to consume and also the fanciest of drinks to sip on during a cool afternoon and while Texas loves its sweet iced tea, there are still some incredible hot tea spots around.

While it isn’t so cool outside right now in the middle of January it’s sure to cool down some soon which makes it the perfect time to celebrate National Hot Tea Month! “Whether you follow the brewing traditions of the English or Chinese Customs, or you only microwave your tea, National Hot Tea Month is best celebrated with a cup.

“If you want to celebrate in style, check out our guide to gifts for tea lovers,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Eater Dallas on the fanciest spots for sipping tea around Dallas-Fort Worth and we’ve got our pinkies at the ready for these dapper dining spots.

Heirloom Haul

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room

Bangkok at Beltline

Chocolate Secrets

Hotel Crescent Court

The Taschen Library

The French Room

Potpourri Boulangerie

Edith’s Neighborhood Bistro