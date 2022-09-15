DALLAS (KDAF) — As the week in North Texas comes to an end the weather will be seasonably warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

NWS Fort Worth says nighttime lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s. “Winds will be southeasterly at 10 to 15 MPH. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across Central Texas on Friday, but most locations will remain dry.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend comes into the picture, the weather will be hot and humid in the region with highs in the mid-90s with the heat index value in the upper 90s into the low 100s. The mornings will prove to be partly cloudy before giving way to mostly sunny afternoons along with winds from the south ranging from 10-20 mph.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth says, “A blocking ridge will build over the Southern Plains this weekend and remain planted over the region for much of next week, resulting in several days of above normal temperatures.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas