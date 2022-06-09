DALLAS (KDAF) — Not so new news but in case you were wondering, yes, the hot and humid weather is set to continue in North Texas as the work week is winding down on the second week of June.

Some showers and isolated storms could pop up in the morning hours south of I-20 and east of I-35. “Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will mostly be in the 90s. Although only a few locations will see air temperatures in the triple digits today, heat index values should reach or exceed 100 degrees in most locations.”

NWS FORT WORTH

As night falls, the warmth will continue along with another chance of some storms near the Red River. NWS Fort Worth says, “Another complex of storms will approach North Texas late tonight into early Friday morning. While severe weather is not expected, gusty winds will be possible.”

Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s across the region.

NWS FORT WORTH