DALLAS (KDAF) — August doesn’t quite mean the Texas heat will dwindle but as a cold front arrives on Wednesday, it will subside ever-so-slightly as chances for rain increase during this middle-of-August North Texas week.

NWS Fort Worth has shared a weekly planner for all of you Type-A personalities out there that need to have a plan! Essentially, expect low rain chances returning midweek after a cold front with oht weather expected on Monday and Tuesday.

“Hot and dry conditions can be expected today and Tuesday with highs between 99-103 degrees. This will lead to an elevated grass fire threat across the region on Tuesday. By Wednesday, a weak front will slide south toward the region bringing some low rain chances and slightly cooler air,” the center said.

Check this weather outlook out to be sure your plans are perfectly aligned with the potential weather:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas