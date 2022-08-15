DALLAS (KDAF) — August doesn’t quite mean the Texas heat will dwindle but as a cold front arrives on Wednesday, it will subside ever-so-slightly as chances for rain increase during this middle-of-August North Texas week.
NWS Fort Worth has shared a weekly planner for all of you Type-A personalities out there that need to have a plan! Essentially, expect low rain chances returning midweek after a cold front with oht weather expected on Monday and Tuesday.
“Hot and dry conditions can be expected today and Tuesday with highs between 99-103 degrees. This will lead to an elevated grass fire threat across the region on Tuesday. By Wednesday, a weak front will slide south toward the region bringing some low rain chances and slightly cooler air,” the center said.