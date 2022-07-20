DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot dogs, one of America’s favorite foods. Much like other great American foods the base is simple: a hot dog and a bun. Despite its simplicity, people across the nation have harnessed their creativity to concoct some beautiful hot dog creations.

In celebration of this classic dish, Wednesday, July 20, is National Hot Dog Day. If you want to get into the holiday spirit here are some places offering hot dog deals in North Texas.

Love’s Travel Stop

Officials say they are giving customers a free hot dog or roller grill item for National Hot Dog Day. Customers will need to download the Love’s Connect app to access the barcode for their free item. The bar code is accessible from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 20.

Wienerschnitzel

For National Hot Dog Day, you can buy 4 Original Chili Dogs for $4. This deal is only good for the Original Chili Dog and does not apply to substitutions.

Philly Pretzel Factory

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory will be selling pretzel dogs for $1.