DALLAS (KDAF) — Hostess is releasing their new treat ‘Kazbars’ in early 2023!

The new bars combine layers of soft chocolate cake with creme creamy, candy crunchy, and chocolate fudge. Hostess Kazbars will be available in two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

The ‘Kazbars’ will come in two sizes perfect for every snacking occasion. When the snacks are available nationwide, you will be able to pick up your own box at Walmart or Target. You can also purchase a single bar at your local gas stations.

“We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks – and the variety of creamy, crunchy, and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one,” says Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC.

Hostess brands carriers:

CVS PHARMACY- 1411 Main St Dallas, TX 75201

7 ELEVEN 2008 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201

TOM THUMB FUEL STATION 2720 Live Oak St Dallas, TX 75204

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MKT -2305 N Central Expy Dallas TX 75204