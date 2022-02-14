DALLAS (KDAF) — Hope Wear Clothing provides inspirational clothing for all with an inspiring message. The clothing line was started to inspire people around the world to share inspirational messages with one another daily.

Officials say they wanted to also make it their mission to help support charities that were important to them that benefits woman, children, veterans and their families.

They work with the following charities:

Hope Mental Health Foundation

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Veterans Matter

Cathy Cardenas, co-founder of Hope Wear Clothing, joined Morning After to talk more about the brand.