DALLAS(KDAF)— Mother’s Day is right around the corner and this Dallas restaurant wants to help make her day special.

Mother’s Day lands on May 14 this year, National Day said “The beautiful and unparalleled bond of love shared between kids and mothers is honored and celebrated on Mother’s Day on May 14”. There is no doubt that mothers from all over the world need to feel appreciated and recognized for their role in society.

SER Steak + Spirits will be celebrating moms with its first-ever Mother’s Day brunch. Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a buffet-style brunch, live entertainment, and even a mimosa bar.

Moms will be greeted with a glass of champagne and will leave with a sweet surprise from pastry chef Joe Garza. Adults pay $55 per person, with OpenTable reservations being highly recommended.