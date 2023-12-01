DALLAS (KDAF) — Wreaths have for some always been a part of the holiday tradition. While others may go out and purchase, here’s how you can learn how to make yours!

The Odd Leaf Apothecary will be hosting a holiday wreath-making class for the holidays. Guests will be able to have the options of fresh greenery, decorative touches and more.

“Get into the holiday spirit and unleash your creativity as we guide you through the process of creating your own unique holiday wreath. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and learn the art of wreath making,” the event page read.

For more information and tickets, visit here.