DALLAS (KDAF) — Join Arts Mission Oak Cliff for their most cherished holiday event, their annual Holiday Singalong & Radio Show!

Dec. 16 will be a holiday event filled with local artists caroling and a live radio show by Jake Kluge. Refreshments will also be served! Hot cocoa and cookies will be available as well as other holiday “spirits” for the grown-ups.

The organization is also taking donations. You can help continue the tradition of bringing the gift of arts to Oak Cliff by making an end-of-year donation to AMOC.